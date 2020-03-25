UPDATED: Lagos government orders closure of markets

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday ordered the temporary closure of all markets that are not selling essential commodities like medical equipment, water, foodstuff with effect from Thursday.

Sanwo-Olu said this in a press briefing on Tuesday evening.

During the briefing, Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the closure of markets and stores in Lagos is not a total lockdown, that people can still go about their normal activities.

“It is not a total lockdown, we still want people on essential services to go about their normal activities.

“We are trying to de-centralise markets in Lagos. This is why we want to use some of our closed schools as markets, so people can buy food and medicine without going a long distance.

“It is only when you are alive that you can talk about economics and finance.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: