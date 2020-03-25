Breaking News
Translate

UPDATED: Lagos government orders closure of markets

On 8:40 amIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:
Gov. Sanwo-Olu brief press on latest on Coronavirus in Lagos
Gov. Sanwo-Olu brief press on latest on Coronavirus in Lagos

By David Royal

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday ordered the temporary closure of all markets that are not selling essential commodities like medical equipment, water, foodstuff with effect from Thursday.

Sanwo-Olu said this in a press briefing on Tuesday evening.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: How insufficient facilities may ruin Nigeria’s containment efforts

During the briefing, Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the closure of markets and stores in Lagos is not a total lockdown, that people can still go about their normal activities.

“It is not a total lockdown, we still want people on essential services to go about their normal activities.

“We are trying to de-centralise markets in Lagos. This is why we want to use some of our closed schools as markets, so people can buy food and medicine without going a long distance.

“It is only when you are alive that you can talk about economics and finance.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!