UPDATED: Buhari to make nationwide broadcast 7pm today

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation today Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 7pm.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

According to him, “Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the broadcast.”

