Unveiling Abuchi Iloanya, brain behind the Abutex brand

Little is known about the man called Abuchi Vincent Iloanya. But when the name, Abutex Food Equipment comes up, the brand speaks volumes. Not only has the company become a top player in its market, it is also arguably Nigeria’s number one food equipment company. And the brain behind it all is none other than the Awkuzu, Anambra State-born Abuchi Iloanya.

He has no university certificate or education because his parents could not financed him. To achieve his dream, he enrolled himself in apprenticeship programme under a master, like most Igbo boys do, to learn the rudiments of industrial kitchen equipment business.

He served his master for six years and went on his own four years ago. Of course, he wanted to be like his master but had a different idea on how the business should be run in the digital age. He knew to keep with the evolving markets, he had to employ the Information and Communications Technology approach which he embraced with both arms. Then Jiji and OLX presented him the opportunity he wanted.

“My business expanded long time ago using Jiji and OLX for marketing tools. But it expanded and blew the moment I started using Instagram. Instagram has been a blessing to me I won’t lie. Instagram brought my business out there and connected me to so many big people in the society. Celebrities and politicians all patronize me, all thanks to my mentor, Mark Zuckerbek,” he said in a recent interview.

Right now, he is the number one supplier to many big bakeries, restaurants and supermarkets. Some are: Nuts About Cake in Lekki; Bibby Supermarket in Surulere; AJ Take Away in Warri; Tribet Supermarket in Lekki Phase1; Nellies Food in Lekki; George Bread in Abuja, Montana Cubana in Ikeja and Zkitchen in Victoria Island, among many others.

Abuchi Vincent Iloanya, the Managing Director of Abutex Food Equipment company was born in Onitsha, Anambra State, Nigeria on March 11, 1992. He is a native of Awkuzu in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

His company, Abutex Food Equipment company is Nigeria’s leading company on industrial kitchen equipment, with headquarters in Alaba International Market and an ultra modern showroom in Lekki Phase 1, all in Lagos.

He has also won many awards as an entrepreneur, including Abutex’s 2013 quality system certification. His company, Abutex has developed competences in a wide range of world standard quality products, complete services and self-innovation. From mixers to ovens, cooking equipment to refrigeration, Abutex Food Equipment has carved a niche for itself,

He finished his secondary school in 2008 at Showlight International School, Onitsha Anambra State but couldn’t go for university education because of financial difficulties. He has one elder sister and three younger brothers.

