UNIBEN extends application date for undergraduate, other programmes

The Management of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) has announced extension of application dateline for undergraduate (part time), Ordinary National Diploma (OND) and certificate programmes of the university.

Dr Benedicta Ehanire, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the university, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Benin.

She said: “The programmes have been extended to April 12, 2020.

“The Central Entrance Examination Committee (CEEC) is therefore advising all prospective applicants to visit the website:www.myuniben.org for more information”.

She, however noted that the date for the examination would not be extended.

