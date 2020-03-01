Ukoko hails Orodje for restoring peace in Ugborhen community

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

A Presidential aspirant of Ugborhen Community Development Committee, Sapele Local Government Area, Delta State, Dr. Nelson Ukoko has commended the Orodje of Okpe kingdom HRM Mujakperuo Orhue for his timely intervention in the leadership tussle rocking the community.

Speaking with newsmen, Ukoko said the decision to put an interim committee in place after the expiration of the tenure of the present committee was in good faith.

He said the interim committee would be charged to review a new constitution and conduct presidential elections for Ugborhen for 29the April 2020.

“I want to thank the Orodje of Okpe for his wise judgement, that will bring lasting peace to Ugborhen in every electioneering circle.”

