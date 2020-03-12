Breaking News
U.S. citizens returning from Europe should self-quarantine, says Pence

On 5:54 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, on Thursday, said the U.S. Government asked all its citizens returning from continental Europe to self-quarantine for 14 days.

“We will be screening all Americans that are returning, and requesting they voluntarily quarantine for 14 days,” Pence said.

The explanation comes as the U.S. is set to implement a travel ban on people who are not its citizens and who have spent time recently in the Schengen zone.

“We essentially want to stop the flow of people bringing the coronavirus into the U.S. Government will also surge resources into hard-hit U.S. states, including California, Washington and New York,“ Pence said.

(dpa/NAN)

