Two telecom mast vandals arrested in Ogun

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Two members of a syndicate, who specialised in vandalising telecommunication mast in Ifo and its environs, were yesterday arrested by Men of Ogun State Police command

The Command spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who revealed this in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, said the suspects were arrested following a distress call received by the police in Ifo division that hoodlums numbering about ten have invaded an Airtel telecommunication mast at Abule Ogun area of Ifo and were about carting away the backup batteries of the mast.

Abimbola said, “On receiving the distress call, the DPO Ifo Division, CSP Adekunle Samson, quickly mobilized his anti-robbery team and swiftly moved to the scene”.

“On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums took to their heels but they were hotly chased and two members of the gang were arrested while others escaped”.

He gave the names of those arrested as 20 years old, Monsuru Bankole and 48 years old, Kehinde Bello

He added that “Recovered from them included a Volkswagen bus with number plates: APP 871 XH, twelve telecoms back up batteries valued at about three million naira, gas cylinder, iron cutter, and other house breaking equipment”.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered a massive manhunt for the escaped members of the gang.

He also directed that the arrested suspects be thoroughly investigated with the view of charging them to court as soon as possible.

