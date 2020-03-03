Vanguard Logo

BREAKING: Two more suspected cases of coronavirus in Lagos

On 1:47 pm
By Sola Ogundipe & Chioma Obinna

Two more suspected cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Lagos.

One of the suspected cases, Vanguard gathered, is a Chinese man isolated on arrival at the Muritala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, on Tuesday.

The unnamed man was said to be coughing excessively when accosted.

A source said the Chinese man is at the isolation centre at Yaba, Lagos.

“The Chinese is now under observation at the Mainland Hospital Quarantine Centre in Yaba.”

The Lagos State government has commenced analysis of his travel history, diagnosis and possible contact tracing while more health workers have been drafted to all the entry ports and borders.

