Troops kill another top Boko Haram commander in Borno

The Defence Headquarters said on Monday troops of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) have killed another top commander of Boko Haram, Abu Usamah in an encounter at Gorgi area of Borno State.

The Acting Director of Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said Usamah was killed on March 22.

Onyeuko said the military communication confirmed by accurate intelligence that the commander was among Boko Haram insurgents killed during the encounter with troops.

He disclosed that the deceased had earlier sustained fatal gunshot wounds in the firefight that ensued during the encounter before his foot soldiers hurriedly evacuated him and withdrew from the scene.

The statement added: “Nevertheless, Abu Usamah died in the process.

“His death has no doubt created a consequential vacuum in the Boko Haram leadership particularly as the gallant troops remain resilient and continue to rout the criminal elements from their last enclaves in the North East.

“It would be recalled that on March 22, troops of OPLD, while conducting a special clearance operation in a subsidiary operation called Operation AYISO TAMONUMA, decimated some key Boko Haram elements in an encounter at Gorgi in Damboa local government area of Borno.

“In our earlier briefing, we reported over 100 Boko Haram insurgents neutralised while scores of them escaped with gunshot wounds.

“This was in addition to several other losses suffered by Boko Haram insurgents.”

Onyeuko further disclosed that troops of 159 Task Force Battalion on March 27, neutralised scores of the Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgents who attempted to infiltrate their location at Forward Operating Base Kanama, Yunusari local government area of Yobe.

He said the terrorists were severely decimated by the gallant ground troops supported by the Air Component of OPLD.

“They withdrew in disarray under superior firepower and were subsequently crushed by own troops.

“Furthermore, during the encounter, several terrorists were neutralised while one Gun Truck and various arms and ammunition were captured by the troops.

“These include; one DSHK Gun, two AK 47 Rifles and magazines, one Rocket Propelled Grenade bomb, 273 rounds of Anti-Aircraft Gun ammunition, 101 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition, 15 Jerri cans of Premium Motor Spirit and a Boko Haram Terrorists flag.

“Meanwhile, the Military High Command has congratulated the gallant troops for their resilience, courage, and dedication to the noble cause of defending our fatherland against the criminal elements. They were equally enjoined to continue to be steadfast and relentless against the enemies of our nation,” the statement concluded. (NAN)

