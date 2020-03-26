Troops destroy ISWAP militants’ hideout in Borno

Kindly Share This Story:

The Defence Headquarters said on Thursday the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) had destroyed the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists’ hideout in the northern part of Borno State.

The Acting Director of Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

Onyeuko said the mission was executed by the Air Component of OPLD on March 25 as part of the ongoing subsidiary Operation Decisive Edge.

He said the success was recorded after Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) flights indicated that the ISWAP elements were using some compounds in two locations within the settlement to store their logistics and train their fighters.

The statement read: “Accordingly, the theatre command of OPLD, dispatched its fighter jets to engage the identified compounds, scoring accurate hits leading to the destruction of the structures as well as the neutralization of their occupants.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the North East, will continue to sustain the offensive against the enemies of our nation.” (NAN)

Vanguard

