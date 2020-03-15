Kindly Share This Story:

By Gab Ejuwa

“I have fought the feelings, and emotions inside. That fills and empties me, like a fast-rolling tide. Deep in my heart, there’s a memory kept for a wife I will never forget” – Marty Pijanowski

Han, why so soon? My darling wife, why did you break your promise to me? Why leave me alone so soon? So many whys?

Since our love journey began in 1989 till we officially got married 14 years ago, your slogan remained ”My darling Gab, I will stay with you forever. I am going to take care of you forever till your old age.” Now, you are no more to fulfil this promise.

Nobody to say, ”Gabo, wetin you go eat?’ I miss our usual banters and lovely gossips.

I know for sure that it is against your wish to leave me now, but the cold hands of death snatched you away from me.

Oh death, where is thy sting? Oh grave, where is thy victory? Death, why did you take away my darling Wife and left me lonely?

But who are we to challenge God. Though with sorrow in my heart, tears in my eyes, I totally submit to the will of God. Thy will be done oh, Lord!

Han, I still remember the morning of the day you died. How extremely vivacious you were; extraordinarily full of life, smiling heartily as you always did. We discussed a lot about the family and promised to continue when you return in the evening. Han, my sweetheart, you never did return! I never knew that was going to be our last discussion until I got the sad and costly news that death had struck you shortly after you left the office and had been taken to the mortuary. Mortuary ke! What a world! What a life! What a waste! I kept on asking, is this how life is? If I was told that life would ever turn this way, I would never have believed. How could I, anyway? When you meant very much to me. You were a loving and faithful wife.

Ha, I still don’t believe this painful reality that you are gone. Gone to be with Jehovah to whom you were a conscientious Witness while you sojourned here on earth. Everybody in the church testified how you preached about the everlasting Kingdom with the hope of resurrection and how you worked diligently in Jehovah’s vineyard.

Everyone in all the offices you worked, from 68 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Yaba, Lagos to Navy Reference Hospital, Satellite Town,Ojo, Lagos and Naval Medical Centre, Obisesan, Mobil Road, Apapa Lagos, where you last served the nation, are deeply pained by your unexpected demise coming few days after you just returned from a week-long refresher course with your colleagues in Abuja.

Your Mentor, Godmother, the Everloving and Generous Major-General (Dr) A.O. Amosu, the immediate past Medical Corps Commandant, Nigerian Army, was shocked when she heard about the incident. Indeed, she had to rush back home from a crucial assignment to confirm the devastating news! She couldn’t believe it!

Han, we can never forget you. Your loving memories shall continue to be etched in my hearts forever.

May your loving and gentle soul rest in peace and in the bosom of the Lord, your Creator. Han, sleep on till the Resurrection Day when we shall meet to part no more!

”Shall we gather at the river;

”There bright Angels feet have trod;

”With its crystal tide forever;

”Flowing by the throne of God.”

‘Yes, we’ll gather at the river,

‘The beautiful the beautiful river;

‘Gather with the saints at the river,

‘That flows by the throne of God”.

Sleep well my friend and cherished wife.

Good night!

