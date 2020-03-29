COVID-19: Travellers stranded as security agents enforce lockdown order in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

FOLLOWING the enforcement order of border closure in Delta, hundreds of travellers in and out of the State were Sunday stranded at the River Niger bridge head at the Asaba end.

Also, commuters and travellers were reportedly barred at the Agbor, Koko junction and Patani borders from entry or leaving Delta.

Heavy-duty trucks, buses and cars stretched over two kilometres on the busy Onitsha-Benin Expressway as they were stopped by security agents from entry or leaving the State.

Some of the commuters claimed ignorance of the widely publicised border closure order of the State Government by 6:am with effect from yesterday Sunday.

Some of the travellers who spoke to newsmen expressed sadness that they could not continue their journeys onward or backward.

Meanwhile, some of the travellers attempted to cross the River Niger using boats stationed under the bridge.

Security personnel who were stationed at the borders had a hectic time trying to enforce the order.

At about 8:15am, the Onitsha bridgehead border was thrown opened for commuters and travellers as the Anambra State Commissioner of Police who was perhaps returning from a journey got there.

Security personnel who pleaded anonymity, however, said one of the reasons they relaxed the order was to ease the weight on the Niger bridge.

He said the order would be enforced once the bridge was cleared.

Expressing his displeasure, Mr James Orji, a commercial transporter, said he was going to Lagos from Owerri, Imo State.

Fuming with anger, a woman who simply gave her name as Theresa, said she was molested by a soldier while trying to cross from Asaba to Onitsha.

She explained that she crossed to Asaba from Onitsha around 6am Sunday morning to buy garri using the footpath in the bridge.

Vanguard Nigeria News

