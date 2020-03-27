Traditionalist cleans coronavirus effect through propitiation

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar Osogbo

In a bid to cleanse the land of coronavirus, Traditional religion adherents in Osun State embark on propitiation rites to spiritually ward the virus off the country.

The adherents under the aegis of Traditional Religious Worshipers Association, Osun Branch at about 2 pm on Friday conducted spiritual sacrifice in the state capital.

The propitiation, which was carried by an ‘Egungun’ masquerade was made up of palm oil with other items placed on three stone outside the Ogbeyonu temple.

Afterwards, the masquerade walks the length of the street with its attire sweeping through the ground.

Speaking with Saturday Vanguard after the rite, the Association’s Vice President, Chief Ojebowale Olojede said the spread of the virus to Osun State inform their decision to embark on the spiritual rites.

He said the propitiation was to appease the gods of the lands, as well as the deities with a view to cleanse the land of any form of a pandemic.

The traditionalist also called on the government not to relegate traditional religion to the background, saying the outbreak of such pandemic could have been envisioned if consulted earlier.

“We have consulted Ifa and it has made its prescription, which is Ose Bala. The Ife priest told us to do some sacrifice which we have done accordingly.

The effect of the sacrifice is for the whole world. Although the sacrifice was done here in Osun. Whenever anyone consulted IFA, it propitiation is potent worldwide, including China from where it emanated.

The oracle revealed that we use four heads kola nut to send away the pandemic that is why we did it according to what was instructed.

I urge the government to always consult Ifa with a view to getting such revelation and the possible solution rather than subjecting our people to avoidable death”, he said.

