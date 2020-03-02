Trade show ideas for attracting more visitors

Kindly Share This Story:

Trade shows have been around for many years and almost all industries have numerous trade shows worth attending. Most importantly, these types of events can be a complete gamechanger for the attending organizations. With proper trade show ideas, it is possible for you kiosk or booth to grow brand awareness, attract more foot traffic, and increase event ROI.

Why Exhibit?

There are major positive benefits of exhibiting at a trade show for any company. This is one of the best ways for you to showcase new products as well as demonstrate them to your target market. Exhibiting at a trade show also creates an opportunity to evaluate your competition. Finally, trade shows are also great places to network with major industry players.

Some Important Trade Show Ideas:

According to renowned trade show designing experts Team One Exhibits, there are many ways to make your trade show booth stand out from others attending the event. Mentioned below are some of the most effective ideas for a successful trade show.

Use a Pop-Up Tent: In the world of trade shows, pop-up tents are considered to be classics because they work extremely well. Attracting foot traffic becomes much easier with these tents. Moreover, these tents are easy to set up and travel with. Compared to the typical open-air kiosk-style, a more intimate environment can be created by pop-up tents.

Create a Relaxed Ambiance: There is no denying the fact that trade shows can be a lot of fun. However, at the same time, it can also be quite hot, exhausting, and sweaty. Therefore, the onus should be on offering a relaxing environment where the attendees would love to come in and spend some quality time. It will also allow your visitors to take a closer look at your products.

Ensure Right Branding: While deciding your strategy for the trade show, it is important to get your branding right. Please be mindful of the fact that some ideas that work for some others, may not work at all for your brand. Ideally, your company’s brand should be reflected accurately by the design of your booth.

Interactive Experience: One of the best ways to ensure proactive participation of the visitors is to encourage engagement. You may simply request the invitees to take part in a product demo or participate in a short quiz. This is one of the simplest yet most effective ideas to improve brand recognition.

Hold a Contest: If you are looking to increase attendee engagement at your trade show, contests can be an easy alternative. The focus should be on doing something creative and giving away prizes to winners. Also, make sure that all participants have an enjoyable experience, regardless of winning or losing.

Product Testing: Don’t forget that a large majority of people attend trade shows to find out about new products. Therefore, display your company’s offerings prominently in your booth and provide a hands-on experience for all the visitors. By experiencing your products first-hand, these attendees will be much more likely to purchase them.

Go Virtual: Over the last few years, virtual reality has been taking the world by storm. Therefore, it is a great idea to add a VR element to your trade show booth. In addition to engaging attendees and increasing foot traffic, proper use of VR also influence consumers to buy from a brand.

Provide More Space: Renting more space is another effective way to stand out from other exhibitors in a trade show. With a larger area, you have the freedom to entertain a greater number of attendees and offer more interactive features.

Have an Engaging Emcee: Capture the attention of the attendees by securing an engaging emcee for hosting the booth. Whether you engage a charismatic team member or hire a professional, this will help draw crowds, entertain them, and maintain positivity.

