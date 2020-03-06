Togo confirms first coronavirus case

Kindly Share This Story:

Togo on Friday confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus after a 42-year-old woman tested positive following her return from a trip to Benin, Germany, France, and Turkey.

The presidency in the West African nation of eight million people said the patient, who lives in the capital Lome with her family, was “currently isolated in a treatment centre for infectious diseases” after testing positive on Thursday.

“From February 22 to March 2, 2020, she visited Benin, Germany, France and Turkey before returning to Togo via the land border with Benin,” the presidency said in a statement.

ALSO READ: 15 West African countries acquire capacity to test for Coronavirus

It said all people who had contact with the patient in the country “have been identified and put in quarantine”.

In sub-Saharan Africa, Senegal has registered four cases, all foreign nationals, and South Africa, Nigeria and Cameroon have one case each since the outbreak emerged in December in China.

In another news, the Director-General of the West African Health Organisation, WAHO, on Friday stated that all the 15 member countries have acquired the capacity to test for the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Disclosing this in Abuja, the Director-General of the WAHO, Prof Stanley Okolo, who remarked that Nigeria was better prepared for the coronavirus than it was for Ebola, expressed confidence that the disease threat would be adequately tackled.

“All the 15 countries in the West Africa region, now have the capability to test for coronavirus. They have just completed training of the laboratory experts and we have testing kits in all the countries.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: