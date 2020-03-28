Tinubu still has a lot to offer Nigeria — Omo- Agege

In a goodwill message he personally signed to mark Tinubu’s 68th birthday, Omo- Agege commended the former Senator and APC National Leader for his service to fatherland.

According to the Deputy Senate President, the antecedents of the former Lagos State Governor can buttress his position.

DEPUTY Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo Agege, All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta Central yesterday said that the National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu still has a lot to offer Nigeria in the area of leadership and nation-building.

While applauding the Elder Statesman for standing vehemently against the military regime, the Deputy Senate President who described him as a political icon and architect of modern Lagos, stressed that Tinubu will continue to remain a reference point in Nigerian politics because of his selfless and humane nature.

Omo- Agege said, “Your antecedents are clear attestations to my belief that you still have a lot to render to your fatherland, a Senator who later set the template for the greatness and viability of Lagos State; a political icon known for standing resolutely for democracy during the military era, leading eminent patriots towards actualising the restoration of democracy.

“Your capacity to work vibrantly with people across all forms of divides has enriched Nigeria’s politics and fostered tremendous unity of purpose such as that which birthed the All Progressives Congress.

“I have no doubt that, for you and all your ardent followers, this birthday will signpost a renewal of hope and the strong resolve to lift our nation higher, even in the face of daunting odds.

“I heartily felicitate with you, the family, friends, associates and innumerable admirers as you clock 68 today. I wish you good health and greater prosperity in the years ahead.”