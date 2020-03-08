Breaking News
Tinubu declares his respect and gratitude for Osinbajo as he turns 63

Osinbajo has proven to be a dependable ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, working harmoniously with the President to deliver for the country.

The APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has congratulated the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, as he clocks 63 on March 8.

In a congratulatory message by Tinubu’s Media Aide, Mr Tunde Rahman, on Saturday, March 7, 2020, commended Osinbajo for his dedication and selfless service to the nation.

“I congratulate Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on turning 63. “An erudite legal luminary, Osinbajo’s reputation for loyalty, dedication and selflessness is well deserved.

“He is resolutely committed to the causes he believes in

“I recall with fond memories the time we worked together along with other technocrats to help lay a solid foundation for an egalitarian and prosperous Lagos.

“We used the instrumentality of the law to advance the course of restructuring and get for Lagos what rightly belongs to her,” he said

According to him, most of the landmark cases Lagos won at the Supreme Court bore Osinbajo’s imprint. He wishes his wife, Dolapo Osinbajo, and other members of the family a most memorable celebration.

“My prayer God Almighty grant Osinbajo continued good health, renewed vitality and many more years of service to the country,” Tinubu said.

Vanguard Nigeria News

