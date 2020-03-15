Breaking News
Timaya, Tekno, Mayorkun to thrill at Vanguard Awards

On 10:17 pmIn Entertainmentby
Timaya, bumbum
Timaya

By Ayo Onikoyi

All is set for the annual Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards. Scheduled for Friday, 20th March 2020 at the Convention Centre of the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, the event will feature mind-blowing performances from music superstars, Timaya, Tekno, Mayorkun and many more.

With this class of entertainers scheduled to thrill guests, this year’s edition promises to be like never before.

The epoch-making event organised to honour elites from all sectors, will be a night of glitz, glamour and excitement in recognition of excellence.

Vanguard

