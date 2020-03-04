Three escape Lagos/Ibadan Expressway accident — Ogun FRSC

Kindly Share This Story:

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State Command Wednesday, confirmed that three occupants of the tanker which got burnt on the Long bridge of Lagos/Ibadan Expressway at about 7.10 pm on Tuesday all escaped unhurt.

The Sector Commander FRSC Ogun State Command, Clement Oladele identified the victims to be male adults who were the truck driver, his motor boy and another passenger of the ill-fated truck who came out of the tanker immediately it started bringing out smoke before the fire outbreak.

He attributed the cause of the incident to what he described as a mechanical deficiency vehicle, suspected to have been caused by an electrical fault.

Oladele said the white colour truck was driving outward Lagos when the incident occurred on the Long Bridge.

The situation impaired traffic and caused gridlock around the long bridge, which affected motorists especially those driving out of Lagos after closing from the day”s job.

Due to the time of the crash which coincided with when workers were returning home, the axis was temporarily closed to prevent secondary fire affecting other motorists.

The Sector Commander advised operators of vehicles used for transporting highly inflammable petroleum products to operate them in strict conformity with safety and operation standards prescribed by the 1957 United Nations Agreement Concerning the International Carriage of Dangerous Goods by Road (ADR) which Nigeria acceded to as a Contracting Party.

Recall that there was panic in the axis on Tuesday after the explosion was recorded and many road users were stranded and could not access their destination due to the incident.

Many were said to have arrived their various destinations at about 2 am due to diversion of traffic in the axis.

