The Fixer takes over power reforms

By Dayo Peters

His conflict resolution skills rid the Niger Delta of the habitual tension caused by militants in 2017.

His sense of diplomacy settled what was to become a rift between the FG and the S/West State Governors over Amotekun.

His efficient management of PEBEC saw Nigeria move 15 places up on the World Bank Doing Business index; a historic advancement.

The Ogoni community clean-up he inaugurated on behalf of the President is restoring normalcy to a land that was once excessively oil-infested…

I can go on and on; from the National Social Investment Programmes to NEMA to PEBEC to Niger Delta Power Holding Company to National Council on Skills to Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons, to mention a few.

I’m talking about Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. He is the guy who gets the job done and the guy to call upon when it is a Herculean task. He has a clear track record of completing and executing the difficult task and he has earned the trust of the nation with his administrative skills.

Again, he has been appointed to head the Power Sector Reform Coordination Working Group, a committee that will determine the nature and extent of state governments’ ownership of distribution companies and address mismanagement and other challenges afflicting power sector reforms.

Knowing his history of getting things done and seeing how Nigerians just recently showered praises on him using a #OsinbajoTheFixer hashtag on Twitter, I think our Power Sector is in itself about to experience the power of The Fixer!

I have had my reservations about the power sector especially at a time when climate change has made the heat unbearable. His appointment has brought me succour and I think a lot of Nigerians will be thinking and feeling the same.

I expect a change in fortunes for the power sector particularly because he has championed the cause of entrepreneurs’ success and the need for constant power generation and distribution. Nigerians don’t need to hold their breath; the fixer is on top of it.

‘Dayo Peters writes from Abuja.

