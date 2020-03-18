Tek Experts partners LSETF to tackle unemployment

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

IT Support Company, Tek Experts, said it is partnering with Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, LSETF to be able to create more information technology, IT jobs capable of positioning Nigeria as a major IT hub in the African.

Speaking at LSETF summit tagged: ‘Showcasing Leading Practices for Job Creation’ held in Ikeja Lagos recently, the IT firm said it has become a major employer of labour, but it is seeking to expand further.

The Country Manager of the company, Lars Johannisson, said the company will increase its current staff strength of 1,250, over the next 18 months to 2,500.

Johannisson said: “At Tek Experts, our number one goal is to provide excellent customer service and we can only achieve that by making sure we have the best possible people doing the job.

“We were very happy to be a part of this summit and enthusiastic about our partnership with LSETF because we believe it is one of the best platforms for us to recruit the finest talent in the industry. Our partnership also shows our commitment to continue to create more IT jobs that will position Nigeria as a major IT hub in the African continent.”

According to him, the company is a key proponent for diversity and inclusion. As well as being an equal opportunities employer, the company has made concerted efforts to help women build a successful career in technology.

Also, a member, Board of Trustees, LSETF, Mr. Dele Martins, said the theme of the summit aligns with the ‘Next Level’ goals of both the Federal Government and the Lagos State Government’s agenda on job creation.

“Strategic partnerships with like-minded organisations such as Tek Experts Nigeria will bring us closer to achieving our goal of providing viable jobs in Lagos State and the country at large,” he said.

