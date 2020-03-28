Taraba govt bans interstate travel over coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, on Saturday banned travels within and out of the state with effect from Sunday

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Alhaji Hassan Mijinyawa, disclosed this in a statement in Jalingo.

The government said the decision to close the state’s land borders was taken as part of continued efforts to protect Taraba from the spread of the coronavirus.

It urged the state police command and the National Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), to ensure strict compliance with the directive.

Ishaku had earlier banned social gatherings involving more than 20 persons in a bid to check the spread of the disease. (NAN)

Vanguard

