Suspected COVID-19 patient isolated in Enugu

On 9:31 amIn Coronavirus Updatesby
By Sola Ogundipe

A suspected case of COVID-19 infection has been isolated in Enugu.

Giving the update in a tweet, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, stated: “The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control is aware of the patient in Enugu, suspected to have COVID-19.

“This is one of several alerts received daily at the National COVID-19 Emergency Operations Centre.

“The patient is in isolation, sample collected and results expected tomorrow.”

