Suspected COVID-19 patient isolated in Enugu

By Sola Ogundipe
A suspected case of COVID-19 infection has been isolated in Enugu.
Giving the update in a tweet, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, stated: “The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control is aware of the patient in Enugu, suspected to have COVID-19.
READ ALSO: Senegal orders all schools closed in response to coronavirus
“This is one of several alerts received daily at the National COVID-19 Emergency Operations Centre.
“The patient is in isolation, sample collected and results expected tomorrow.”