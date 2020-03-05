Suspected coronavirus case causes Bethlehem Nativity Church to close ― Official

Kindly Share This Story:

A spokesman for the Palestinian tourism ministry said Thursday that the storied Nativity Church in the biblical city of Bethlehem will close indefinitely later in the day over coronavirus fears.

Jeres Qumsiyeh said the church, built atop the spot where Christians believe Jesus was born, will close at 4 p.m. Thursday after being disinfected.

“We have informed that the Nativity Church will be closed today at 4 p.m. until further notice,” he said.

The church is expected to draw tens of thousands of visitors and worshipers for the upcoming Easter holiday next month.

