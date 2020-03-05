Breaking News
Translate

Suspected coronavirus case causes Bethlehem Nativity Church to close ― Official

On 11:55 amIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:

Suspected coronavirus case causes Bethlehem Nativity Church to close ― Official

A spokesman for the Palestinian tourism ministry said Thursday that the storied Nativity Church in the biblical city of Bethlehem will close indefinitely later in the day over coronavirus fears.

Jeres Qumsiyeh said the church, built atop the spot where Christians believe Jesus was born, will close at 4 p.m. Thursday after being disinfected.

“We have informed that the Nativity Church will be closed today at 4 p.m. until further notice,” he said.

The church is expected to draw tens of thousands of visitors and worshipers for the upcoming Easter holiday next month.

AL-A

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!