Suspected child trafficker intercepted with 23 children in Taraba

By Femi Bolaji – Jalingo

A suspected child trafficker, Mary Yakubu have been arrested in Taraba state with 23 children by officers of the Nigerian Police.

The infants who were between the ages of 4 and 7 comprise of 14 boys and 9 girls.

They were intercepted by the police at a park in Bali local government area of the state while they were about to board a vehicle with the suspect.

The suspected child trafficker, Yakubu, who is also a teacher at Adamu primary school, Bali, was paraded at the Police headquarters in Jalingo on Monday.

She claims the children were given to her by their parents to help get those in need of children to take care of.

According to her, ” the parents of the children told me to come get them for people who would help cater for their education needs because in their villages there are no schools.

” This is actually the first time I am doing this and I did not collect any money from their parents.

“I was arrested at the car park in Bali when I was about leaving with the children. ”

Spokesman of the state police command, David Misal who paraded the suspect, explained that the 23 children have been handed over to the Ministry of Social Welfare.

He also noted that three parents of some of the children have been arrested in connection to the case, while investigation is still ongoing to get others.

