Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee on Education has urged contractors handling construction and rehabilitation of primary school projects, to ensure strict adherence to contract specifications for quality works.

Chairman of the Committee, Mr. Daniel Ogazi (APC-Kokona East), gave the charge during an inspection visit of school projects under the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), on Wednesday in Awe, Awe Local Government Area of the state.

Ogazi said that the committee as part of its oversight function would not condone contractors sabotaging the government’s huge investment in the education sector.

He directed the contractor renovating four classroom blocks at the Central Pilot Primary School, Tunga to replace the doors fixed due to its smaller size.

Ogazi advised communities to take ownership of school projects in their domains to ensure sustainability.

” We are here to inspect the ongoing construction and renovation of classrooms in Awe Local Government Area.

” This is to ensure that quality works are done in order to ensure their durability.

” We are also out to correct any abnormalities if discovered in the interest of our children and for the overall development of the education sector, ” Ogazi said.

He said that the committee would invite the Education Secretary (ES), Awe LGA, to explain why a structure of Local Government Education Authority (LGEA), Pilot Science Primary School, Kekura was converted into a private school.

“The committee will invite the ES and teachers to explain to us on their actions,” he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the projects visited include Central Primary School Adudu; Kanje, Mahanga and Awe South Primary Schools as well as Central Pilot Primary School, Awe.

Others are Pilot Science Primary Schools Kekura and Tsohon Tunga as well as Baure Primary School and Central Pilot Primary School, Tunga.

