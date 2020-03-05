Vanguard Logo

StarTimes innovates on local programming across 14 channels

On 3:31 pm
Startimes
StarTimes

Desirous of meeting the growing demands of its teeming subscribers across Africa, leading Digital Pay TV provider StarTimes, has announced an exciting new content offering that can be enjoyed in 3 different languages across all 14 channels on StarTimes.

The new content will focus on sports, drama, live-action, and animation comedy series, documentary films, series and children’s content.

The new exciting, educative and entertaining channels aired in English, French, and Portuguese on StarTimes includes; Fox, Fox Life, National Geographic Channel, National Geographic Wild, ESPN, ESPN 2, National Geographic Channel French, National Geographic Wild French, Fox Portuguese, National Geographic Channel Portuguese, National Geographic Wild Portuguese, and on Baby TV respectively.

According to the Deputy General Manager of the media department at StarTimes, Lily Meng noted that ‘’Fans across the African continent can catch up on the very latest array of entertainment programming that will appeal to all members of the family.”

Commenting on the technical issues affecting the signal, Lily noted that “StarTimes has further optimized the transmission methods and technically solved the problem of signal interference in consideration of user experience and has ensured the smooth broadcast of all exciting content”.

