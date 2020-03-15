Standing ovation greets Ramsey Nouah’s performance at AMVCAs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actor cum director, Ramsey Nouah got a rousing ovation Saturday night, when his directorial debut film, “Living In Bondage: Breaking Free” carted away six out of an impressive 10 nominations it got at this year’s edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards,AMVCAs.

The award ceremony went down amid glamour and entertainment at the weekend, at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Ramsey Nouha’s 2019 film, Living In Bondage: Breaking Free’ which is a sequel to the 1992 classic Living in Bondage, and stars Kenneth Okonkwo alongside Swanky JKA in his breakout role, won Best Overall Movie and Director which went to the handsome actor. The film also won Best Movie in West Africa, Best Writer, Best Cinematography and Best Sound Editor in a movie/ TV series. The film set box office records and ranked 11th overall on the list of highest-grossing Nigerian films of all time.

Timini Egbuson won Best Actor in a Drama, while Toyin Abraham won in the Best Actress in a Drama, both wins for their performances in the movie, ‘Elevator Baby’. Funke Akindele won Best Actress in a comedy/TV series or her role in the movie, “Moms at War.”

Meanwhile, The MultiChoice Academy award went to East Africa for the movie ‘Promises’.

One of the highlights of the night was a family affair as a cinematic father-son duo took home awards. The Industry Merit award was presented to veteran broadcaster, Peter Igho who is best known for his achievements with the Nigerian Television Authority where many of his produced works laid the foundation for the Nigerian film and television industry. Breakout Living in Bondage star, Swanky JKA won the 2020 Trailblazer award.

BBNaija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke alongside her fellow housemate, Mike Edwards became the first winners of the ‘Best Dressed’ award, introduced this year by the organizers.

Hosted by seasoned broadcasters, Amina Abdi Rabar and Ik Osakioduwa, the star-studded show was a charged night full of entertainment, glamour and red carpet extravaganza as Africa’s biggest film and television stars slay on the red carpet.

‘African Queen’ crooner, 2baba performed a medley of his popular songs, while Cobhams Asuquo performed an emotional musical tribute in honour of Nollywood fallen stars. Talented vocalists Mercy Aghedo, Adeniyi Timilehin Adeola, Ighwiyisi Jacobs also gave special renditions of songs nominated for the Best Soundtrack award.

