Stakeholders speak on becoming an entrepreneur

By Gabriel Olawale

Founder and Managing Director of Sankore Investment, Mrs Titi Adeoye has warned that anybody planning to venture into business must first consider his or her strengths and capabilities before doing so.

Speaking during the commemoration of International Women’s Day organized by NASD PLC in collaboration with Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI, Titi said that it is also important to research and understand the market before putting together a plan.

“These days, it seems like everyone is hoping to become an entrepreneur but before venturing into a business, the first thing to consider are your strengths and capabilities. Running a business is filled with challenges. Knowing your strengths and capabilities will help you identify those skills you need to develop your business.

“It is also very important to research and understand the market before putting together a plan. In addition, having the right people, processes and structure at the initial stage of your business is a must.”

On his part, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NASD PLC,Mr Bola Ajomale explained that NASD PLC is committed to providing service offerings that ease capital raise process for organizations owned by men and women alike.

“NASD PLC, an over the counter securities exchange that eases secondary market trading of all securities of unquoted public companies primarily in Nigeria but with a focus on the West African will continue to celebrate our female entrepreneurs and wish everyone a happy international women’s day.”

Speaking on the theme; “Equal Access to Capital” Founder & CEO of Vestract Company, Mrs Tomie Balogun, stated; “Always have a good grasp on the numbers that tell you how your business is doing and what you can expect. This includes your start-up costs, sales, projected profits, cash flow, and much more, depending on the nature of your business.”

General Manager Corporate Banking at Sterling Bank Plc, Mrs Mojisola Bakare, noted that female entrepreneurs need to articulate their business objective, mission and vision statements as a first step to access capital.

“At Sterling Bank, we have set aside billions in loans to fund a pool of businesses in need of financial assistance in other to impact lives and develop solutions. The maximum amount of loan a customer with collateral could get is N20 million while those without collateral could get up to N5 million and the processing time is 48 hours and with minimal documentation. We also support entrepreneurs with business advice, training and coaching.”

The event which held at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) VI, Lagos commenced with welcome remarks from Mr Bola Ajomale, MD/CEO NASD PLC followed by an opening address by keynote speaker, Mrs Ndidi Nwuneli, Founding Partner Sahel Consulting. Other Attendees at the event were Mrs Jameela Sharrief Ayedun, Mrs Mojisola Bakare, Mrs Tomie Balogun, and Mrs TIti Odunfa Adeoye – all Panelists while Ms Abiola Adekoya moderated the event.

