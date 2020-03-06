Stakeholders applaud Nigeria’s best performing travel agencies

Kindly Share This Story:

Over the past ten years, the travel and tours industry has thrived greatly and contributed significantly towards the economical growth of Nigeria. Going by this fact, within this time frame, the travel industry has witnessed immense rise and growth of travel agencies in the country. However, amidst the multitude of travel agencies, only a few travel brands have managed to write their names in gold. Due to the controversies surrounding travel agencies as regards fraud and incompetency, these few brands have been able to raise their heads high with pride in excellence in service and customer satisfaction. There are lots of quality successful travel brands possess but two ranks as the core, these are integrity and professionalism. When these two qualities are missing in a travel agency, such brand nears for the exit. Below are the top five travel agencies in Nigeria.

Travelstart Nigeria

Launched in 2012, Travelstart Nigeria (www.travelstart.com.ng) is a leading online travel booking website serving the needs of travellers. Interestingly, this brand offers customers (existing and new) the ability to book flights, hotel accommodation, car rentals, travel issuance and even vacation packages online. It is a true 1 stop shop for flights and travel bookings, which indeed carves its uniqueness where it has grown to become a prominent player in the online travel agency and flight booking arena.

Travelbeta

Travel beta is an emerging leader in the Nigerian travel and tours industry. The company caters to customers’ needs in the areas of flights, hotels, airport pickups, vacation packages, corporate packages, visa processing assistance and international telephone services. The travel brand aims to make the process of booking flights, hotels and trip packages easy and quick, whilst fulfilling its mission to prepaid memorable travel experience to all customers without exception.

Zidora Travel

Over six years in operation, Zidora Travel has grown from against all odds position to become not just one of Nigeria’s most successful travel brands but has created a good presence and name in the African community. With different branches across the country and beyond, it can be arguably stated that Zidora Travel and Tours boasts of one of the best success rate out of the country and continent at large. Also, the uniqueness of this travel brand is the high integrity policy it maintains, which indeed has won the heart of hundreds of thousands of people who have benefitted from the excellent service delivery rendered. The company also boasts of outstanding expertise on different travel services such as visa application, hotel and flight booking, holiday tours and vacations, flight ticket and hotel reservation, foreign education placement, foreign maternity services, to mention but a few.*

Wakanow

Interestingly, this is the first Nigeria online travel agency established in 2008. It was established to carter for the perceived gap and inefficiencies inherent in the travel industry. This leading online travel company in Nigeria offers services for flights, hotels, visa and tour packages. The company has a robust technology platform which is integrated into banking payment and mobile applications and also has offline travel centres in strategic locations. It also has operations in Ghana and Mauritius.*

MayFair Travel

This agency is also one of the leading travel agencies in Nigeria. They offer the following services; travel consultation, itinerary planning, reservations on most IATA airlines worldwide, prepaid ticket advice, facilitation of ticket refunds, airlines sales promotion, and amongst others.

