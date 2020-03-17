St. Patrick’s Day: Guinness marks celebration today

Kindly Share This Story:

Guinness Foreign Extra Stout has set in motion plans to celebrate St Patrick’s Day – its Irish roots the Guinness way.

A statement on the celebration of St Patrick’s Day read, “Come tap into the charm of Irish luck as Guinness treats friends to a ‘happy feast’, bolstered with an ambience to bring to life the essence of a classic St Patrick’s Day celebration. Don’t miss out on this feast of joy and fun fuelled by your favourite stout. Remember drinking responsibly is always a good idea.”

St Patrick’s day is all about feasting with friends and family at a fun and friendly communion. It is a day to put aside your cares and enjoy the special moments that come with spending time with your favourite people.

VANGUARD

