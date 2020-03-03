Vanguard Logo

Spiritual healers in Kaduna rush to get drop of ‘first rain’, say it has cleansing powers

By Ibrahim Hassan

As Kaduna records first rain on Monday, some Malams and other spiritual healers were seen rushing to get the raindrops in various containers, claiming it has the efficacy to ward off evils.

Malam Wada who teaches in an Islamiya school near Hayin Banki, said the holy books have described rain water generally,  as blessed.

” But the first rain was very significant because it could cure mental illness and related problems,” he said.

Kaduna residents, particularly those in the Northern part of the city, experienced light drizzle of rain which lasted for about 20 minutes, causing traffic gridlock near the Abakpa area.

Speaking exclusively to Vanguard, another cleric, Ali Ibrahim said the first rain when taken after reciting some Arabic prayers, could free individuals from being in spiritual bandage.

” It’s also good in the maternity as it makes it easier for women in labor, ” he said.

Some city dwellers were thankful to God for the rain and prayed for its sustenance due to the prevailing hot weather, insisting that now that power was becoming epileptic, rain would make the atmosphere fit for living.

