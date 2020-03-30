Spanish princess, Teresa, becomes first royal to die from coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rasheed Sobowale

Spanish Princess Maria Teresa of Bourbon-Parma has become the first royal to have died from the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

This was contained in a statement posted by her brother, Prince Sixto Enrique de Borbon, the Duke of Aranjuez, on Facebook; “On this afternoon our sister Maria Teresa de Borbon Parma and Borbon Busset, a victim of the coronavirus COVID-19, died in Paris at the age of eighty-six.”

Princess Teresa, 86-year-old, a distant cousin of King Felipe VI, died in Paris, France on Thursday, according to Prince Sixto.

France on Sunday recorded 2,606 people’s death from the coronavirus, indicating a spike of 292 deaths within 24 hours.

The total confirmed cases of the virus in the country according to the French public health website on Sunday was 40.174; indicating about 7 per cent increase compared to a day prior.

Spain has also recorded more than 85,000 confirmed cases of the virus on Monday, according to Worldometers stats; with 7,340 death.

Meanwhile, British Royal and heir to the throne, Prince Charles was reported to have tested positive to the coronavirus on March 25. He was recently reported to have recovered and out of self-isolation.

The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has also tested positive to the virus.

