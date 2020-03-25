Spain registers more than 700 deaths from coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

Spain registered 738 fatalities from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours in the steepest increase of the death toll since the epidemic hit the country.

The health ministry said on Wednesday that the number of reported deaths from the virus rose to 3,434 from 2,696 on Tuesday, the ministry said.

The overall number of cases soared to 47,610 from 39,673 on Tuesday.

Similarly, the Spanish army has asked its NATO partners for coronavirus testing kits, ventilators and protective gear as part of the alliance’s international assistance arrangements, Spanish Armed Forces Chief Miguel Villarroya said.

He said Spain made the request to NATO which would pass it on to the member-states’ armies.

The aid would be transferred to civilians, Villarroya said. (Reuters/NAN)

