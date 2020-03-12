Spain minister tests positive for coronavirus, deputy PM quarantined

Kindly Share This Story:

Spain’s equality minister has tested positive for coronavirus and has been quarantined with her partner, deputy prime minister, and Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias, a government statement said Thursday.

“The minister (Irene Montero) is in a good condition and second deputy prime minister Pablo Iglesias is also in quarantine due to the situation,” the statement said.

“This morning, all members of the government will undergo testing,” it added, indicating the results would be published later in the day.

The announcement was made barely two hours before the government was to convene a special cabinet meeting to discuss an emergency plan of action to respond to the coronavirus crisis.

ALSO READ: Algeria registers first coronavirus death

Although the meeting would go ahead, it would only include those ministers whose presence was essential, and all of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s upcoming appointments would be conducted by videoconference, the statement said.

The statement came as Spain struggles to handle a quadrupling of cases in three days, taking the number of infections above 2,000 and 48 dead, with Madrid the worst-hit area accounting for more than half of the cases.

In another news, Russia said Thursday it has sent test kits for the novel coronavirus to countries including Iran, North Korea and ex-Soviet states.

The state health watchdog said in a statement that Moscow had sent 800 test kits to ex-Soviet states including Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, as well as to Iran, North Korea, and Mongolia.

Russia ally Iran received 500 kits which can be used to carry out 50,000 tests, the watchdog said, adding that these were supplied free of charge. Iran is one of the countries most affected by the outbreak with 9,000 cases and 354 deaths.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: