South East Cricket Championship: Anambra stops Enugu

Kindly Share This Story:

Anambra won the toss and elected to field.

At the end of the first innings, the Enugu team scored 78 runs, all out in 16.4 overs. Henry Okafor topped the batting scores with his 18 runs off 27 while Chinweze Chidubem contributed the second-highest total for the Enugu team with his 12 off 11 (not out).

Anambra’s Okeke Damian took three wickets after his 4 alloted overs for just 7 runs. Mbojikwe Chukwudi and Nzube Nwokike took 2 wickets in their 4 and 3.4 overs, respectively.’

At the end of the second innings, Anambra cruised to 81 for 4 in 10 overs to beat Enugu by 6 wickets. Okeke Damian Chijioke scored 20 off 29 (not out) to top the scores for his team.

Sunday Uwem was able to fight to limit Anambra runs with his 2 wickets after bowling 3 overs.

In the first game in the female category, Anambra won the toss and elected to field. Ebonyi queens scored 42 runs all out in 12.1 overs. Aluu Gold held her wicket, scoring 9 runs from 42 balls.

Anambra’s Izuakor Sabatina, Ani Esther and Madu Nnenna all got 2 wickets each after bowling 3.1, 3 and 1 over(s), respectively.

In the second innings, Anambra girls effortlessly got the needed 43 runs in 4.4 overs to win the first female tripartite series of the 10th South East Cricket Championship for Chuma Anosike Cup by 10 wickets.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: