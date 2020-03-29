Breaking News
Social media picks hole in Buhari’s COVID-19 speech

On 9:26 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
President Muhammadu Buhari

Victor Ogunyinka

All the president in the world has said something but Muhammadu Buhari, can’t he just say something? Nigerians query on social media.

But their complaints got to high-heavens and the Presidency announced Sunday afternoon that there will be a speech by 7 pm. The anticipation was an eclipse; fast forward to 7 pm and a couple of minutes after it, the narrative changed.

While some were grateful the long-awaited speech came, others weren’t even listening to the content, it was the flag that had issues, oh, it was not even a live programme… but then again, the president is still quite popular on Twitter and they rose to the occasion.

Vanguard

