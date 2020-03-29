Social media picks hole in Buhari’s COVID-19 speech

Kindly Share This Story:

All the president in the world has said something but Muhammadu Buhari, can’t he just say something? Nigerians query on social media.

But their complaints got to high-heavens and the Presidency announced Sunday afternoon that there will be a speech by 7 pm. The anticipation was an eclipse; fast forward to 7 pm and a couple of minutes after it, the narrative changed.

While some were grateful the long-awaited speech came, others weren’t even listening to the content, it was the flag that had issues, oh, it was not even a live programme… but then again, the president is still quite popular on Twitter and they rose to the occasion.

#BuhariAddressNigerians The flags on that set were not even moving. They were on a stationary backdrop. Transparency is vital because nobody will listen to the message or messenger. #IJcovid19 #drkemiolunloyo — #DrKemiOlunloyo Pharm.D💊😷🇳🇬 (@KemiOlunloyo) March 29, 2020

I can’t take this anymore😭😥

Can God just give me a return ticket back to heaven?

I want to change my country and “repost” myself to another country in my next life.

They allowed Nigerians to spot the difference even on National TV.#BuhariAddressNigerians pic.twitter.com/LhydolXo5p — Chinasa Ruth⚖️ (@ChinasaRuth) March 29, 2020

Anti Buhari Twitter thinking of the next line of attack as President Buhari addresses 😂😂 #BuhariAddressNigerians pic.twitter.com/dkQVIwXULL — Flawed_Human 🥺 (@joshmedu) March 29, 2020

Wailers, so President Muhammadu Buhari addresses Nigerians on a wheel chair sneezing and coughing heavily and calling Covik19 at his private hospital in Cuba with Abba kyari standing next to him, smh…. Not this time, wicked and bitter souls take heart 😂 #BuhariAddressNigerians pic.twitter.com/4kJ3BOGosR — MOHNICE 🇳🇬 (@Official_mohnyc) March 29, 2020

They are asking y only NTA, they wanted d place to b crowded with other TV stations so dat dey will blame president Buhari for not adhering to d social gathering rules! If we say its a bigotry they would say it’s objective critism, keep wailing till u die #BuhariAddressNigerians pic.twitter.com/9vqzSbSL2r — NORTHERNER⭕ (@Doxx12) March 29, 2020

Somebody said even President Buhari sat down to watch his own Live broadcast today 😆😆😆#BuhariAddressNigerians pic.twitter.com/58ARtpdWiu — Vicky Thompson (@Chinonu) March 29, 2020

How can Nepa take light when President Muhammadu Buhari was addressing us live #BuhariAddressNigerians pic.twitter.com/SCAJj9uzHX — Sugar Daddy of Lagos (@femii_dapson) March 29, 2020

This lock down thing is all nice and dandy until it isn’t anymore. When we’ll hear of children dying not because of the virus but because of hunger.

Lord help us.🙏#BuhariAddressNigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari pic.twitter.com/VriZn2LV2H — Creative Sav (@theCreativeSav) March 29, 2020

Now that President Muhammadu Buhari has addressed us , has it eradicated Covid 19 from Nigeria?!! Did it put food on your table or money in your account?!! What has it achieved?!! says a lot about our priorities..#BuhariAddressNigerians pic.twitter.com/YJ5rVlvTay — Blu 📧Ⓜ️Ⓜ️Y (@Emmyblu_) March 29, 2020

