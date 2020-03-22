Skysports awards suffers coronavirus postponement

Kindly Share This Story:

The 2020 Skysports newspapers awards and logo unveiling billed for March 25 in Benin City, Edo State has been put off due to coronavirus concerns.

According to the organisers the event which was scheduled to highlight the Edo 2020 Sports Festival, will get a new date when the coronavirus clouds have cleared up.

“There is nothing we can do but put off the event. We cannot put participants at risk and most especially we have to fall in line with government directives for people to keep social distance,” Moses Ebahor who is the chairman of the organising committee said.

Among those to be honored at the postponed event was Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, his deputy Philip Shaibu, Ned Nwoko, President, Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation, Sunday Dare, Minister of Youth and Sports Development and Vanguard’s Sports Editor, Tony Ubani

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: