Senegal reports 14 more COVID-19 cases, total hitting 119

Senegalese Minister of Health and Social Action Abdoulaye Sarr on Friday reported 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the country’s total to 119.

Among the 14 are 11 imported cases and two close contacts of earlier confirmed patients, Sarr said at a daily news conference on COVID-19.

About half, or 62, of the country’s 119 confirmed cases are imported ones.

Eleven patients have been declared cured by local health authorities.

On Monday night, President Macky Sall declared a state of emergency, ordered a dusk-to-dawn curfew, and banned public or private meetings of any kind.

Senegal has also suspended all international passenger flights till April 17

