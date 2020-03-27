Breaking News
Translate

Senegal reports 14 more COVID-19 cases, total hitting 119

On 5:51 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

COVID-19 and that flight from AbujaSenegalese Minister of Health and Social Action Abdoulaye Sarr on Friday reported 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the country’s total to 119.

Among the 14 are 11 imported cases and two close contacts of earlier confirmed patients, Sarr said at a daily news conference on COVID-19.

About half, or 62, of the country’s 119 confirmed cases are imported ones.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: 48 active cases clinically stable – FG

Eleven patients have been declared cured by local health authorities.

On Monday night, President Macky Sall declared a state of emergency, ordered a dusk-to-dawn curfew, and banned public or private meetings of any kind.

Senegal has also suspended all international passenger flights till April 17

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!