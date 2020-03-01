Breaking News
Translate

PICTURES: Catholic faithful march for security; Sanwo-Olu, others kit up against coronavirus

On 8:24 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Catholic clerics lead faithful during a march on “Prayer and Penance for Peace and Security in Our Country,” organised by Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, in Abuja on Sunday.

PHOTOS: Gbemiga Olamikan.

SecuritySecurity

Security

Security

Security

Security

ALSO READ: Singapore charges man with coronavirus for lying to health officials

Kitted up against coronavirus

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State(right) and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, when the Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, took them on a tour of the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, where the only coronavirus victim in Nigeria is at the moment, on Sunday.

PHOTOS: Bunmi Azeez.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

 

Chinese man turns astronaut

On security against coronavirus, Mr. Li did not explain how much he had spent on the apparel, but a similar costume costs 125 yuan (£13.6) on average on Chinese e-commerce site Taobao.

“Some people said it was cute, others joked they would try to deflate my costume when they see me. I am wearing a face mask underneath as well. It’s double protection,” added Mr. Li from Fujian Province.

Coronavirus

Also, a Chinese woman has showed up at a hospital with a giraffe costume as security to avoid catching the novel coronavirus.

She claimed she had to resort to the full-body outfit after failing to get hold of any face mask.

Coronavirus

SOURCE: MailOnline.

In a related and funny development, recall that Vanguard reported an online letter, said to have come from China and had gone viral, stating that a mixture of ginger, garlic and some herbs was excellent security against coronavirus when taken as a tea.

As a result, the prices of spices, such as garlic and ginger, went up in Kaduna State.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!