Catholic clerics lead faithful during a march on “Prayer and Penance for Peace and Security in Our Country,” organised by Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, in Abuja on Sunday.

PHOTOS: Gbemiga Olamikan.

Kitted up against coronavirus

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State(right) and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, when the Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, took them on a tour of the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, where the only coronavirus victim in Nigeria is at the moment, on Sunday.

PHOTOS: Bunmi Azeez.

Chinese man turns astronaut

On security against coronavirus, Mr. Li did not explain how much he had spent on the apparel, but a similar costume costs 125 yuan (£13.6) on average on Chinese e-commerce site Taobao.

“Some people said it was cute, others joked they would try to deflate my costume when they see me. I am wearing a face mask underneath as well. It’s double protection,” added Mr. Li from Fujian Province.

Also, a Chinese woman has showed up at a hospital with a giraffe costume as security to avoid catching the novel coronavirus.

She claimed she had to resort to the full-body outfit after failing to get hold of any face mask.

SOURCE: MailOnline.

In a related and funny development, recall that Vanguard reported an online letter, said to have come from China and had gone viral, stating that a mixture of ginger, garlic and some herbs was excellent security against coronavirus when taken as a tea.

As a result, the prices of spices, such as garlic and ginger, went up in Kaduna State.

