Sales manager docked over alleged N.36m theft

Kindly Share This Story:

A 22-year-old sales manager, Godwin Matthew, was on Monday arraigned at the Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing N360,000 from his employer.

Matthew was arraigned on a one-count charge of stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, ASP Thomas Nurudeen, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in February at No. 8, Ekinmogun Street, Bariga, Lagos.

According to him, the defendant was employed by the complainant, Mr. Toheeb Olaigbe, as a sales manager on February 2.

Nurudeen said Matthew recorded a total of N360,000 in his first week on the job, but diverted the entire money to his personal use.

He said the theft was discovered when the complainant made an impromptu visit to check the financial records.

The offence, the prosecutor said contravened Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. K.B. Ayeye, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned till April 14 for mention. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: