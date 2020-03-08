Salah, Mane turn up to end Liverpool’s winless run

Kindly Share This Story:

*As Salah wipes off Torres, Suarez’s scoring records

Mohamed Salah has topped the efforts of Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez by reaching the 20-goal mark for Liverpool in a third successive season.

Salah scored the second goal as Liverpool bounced back from their slump to beat Bournemouth 2-1 in a Premier League meeting yesterday. That outing was his 100th in the English top-flight for the Reds.

The mythical mark for any frontman worth their salt has been reached once again, with 20 goals hit in 2019-20. Michael Owen was the last man to achieve that feat through three consecutive seasons for the Reds.

Not even Torres and Suarez, who enjoyed prolific spells on Merseyside, can claim to have matched Salah’s return.

Liverpool made history by winning a 22nd home league game in succession, despite Callum Wilson netting a controversial opener after a push on Joe Gomez in the build-up went unpunished by referee Paul Tierney and a VAR check.

Jurgen Klopp’s side started sluggishly but reacted to that setback brilliantly, with Sadio Mane teeing up Salah to mark his 100th Premier League appearance for the club with a goal in the 25th minute.

Mane capitalised on further shoddy Bournemouth defending to ensure Liverpool bounced back following up their first league loss of the season to Watford last weekend, as well as an FA Cup defeat to Chelsea in midweek.

