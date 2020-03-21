Kindly Share This Story:

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that the State Government will announce additional measures to check coronavirus in the state on Monday.

Addressing PDP delegates at the State Elective Congress in Port Harcourt on Saturday, Governor Wike said that the State Government will continue to work to protect Rivers people.

He said: “By Monday, the State Government will take additional measures to tackle coronavirus.

“It is important that we continue to take this matter very seriously.

“The mere fact that there is no confirmed case does not mean that we should relax.”

Governor Wike explained that the State Government directed that precautionary measures must be taken before the State PDP Elective Congress was held.

He said: “That is why we said that before any delegate is allowed to come inside the venue, he must have his/her temperature checked and hand sanitizer applied.

“We continue to pray that there will be no confirmed case in Rivers State.”

