Rep extols young author Iniovosa at book launch

Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has eulogized one of Warri and Delta’s youngest author Miss Rukky Iniovosa on the occasion of her second book launch/presentation in Warri, Delta State.

Ereyitomi described Miss Rukky Iniovosa the author of the book titled “Ori the Journey” as a young author who has done well as an upcoming writer who can become like other great and notable authors in Nigeria and across the world.

The Lawmaker disclosed that going to school is not to learn academics alone but to also do skillful and good things to impact positively on people in the society, state, country, and the world.

Ereyitomi expressed delight noting that what she has done will encourage others to exhibit a good spirit of hard work to better the State with their intellectual gifted talents.

He urged others to emulate Rukky who is the daughter of the Vice-Chairman Warri South Local Government, Chief Mrs. Divine Iniovosa while promising to support and empower young authors and other people who are ready to exploit.

