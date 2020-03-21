Reno Omokri advises Nigerians on Coronavirus, decries flight delays from UK

Kindly Share This Story:

Best-selling author and former aide to Ex President Goodluck Jonathan, pastor Reno Omokri has advised Nigerians to take precautions against the endemic virus, COVID-19, otherwise known as Corona Virus. According to Pastor Omokri, Nigerians should not take as likely, the threat posed by the virus. He advised Nigerians to ensure they adhere to all necessary preventive precautions suggested by both health bodies and the Governments in Nigeria to stay safe and avoid contracting the virus.

He however said that while most countries took swift measures to restrict flights from countries with high cases of the incident, Nigeria, according to him, was slow in doing so because the president’s child was still in the United Kingdom where many cases of the virus were reported.

According to him, “@MBuhari did not restrict flights from the UK to stem #CoronaVirus in Nigeria because his daughter was in the UK. He only restricted UK flights THE DAY SHE RETURNED. Buhari is more focused on protecting himself and his family than Nigerians.”

“Two reasons why General @MBuhari did not restrict flights from the UK on time: 1. His daughter was in the UK and he was waiting for her to return, irrespective of the risk to Nigeria 2. He wanted a window that allows him travel to his UK doctors in an emergency.”

