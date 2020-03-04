Remain calm, Adams Oshiomhole is in charge – John Mayaki

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

Following the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, by a Federal High Court, ex- executive director on Media and Public Affairs to Oshiomhole, Mr. John Mayaki, has on Wednesday sued for peace, noting that Oshiomhole is still in charge.

READ ALSO:

In a statement sent to Vanguard, Mayaki opined:

“A recent court ruling purportedly ordering the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress has expectedly generated panic and tension in the country, especially Edo state.

“I however appeal to everyone to remain calm as the matter is firmly under control and our beloved National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, remains the official leader of the party despite the best efforts of those who are opposed to positive reforms and institutional progress.

“The said court order in circulation will be treated legally shortly. There is no cause for alarm. Everyone is urged to go about their normal businesses and remain assured that the working Comrade remains in charge.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: