Rape suspect escapes from police custody in Lagos

On 1:28 pmIn Crime Alert, Crime Guard, News
By Esther Onyegbula

A rape suspect, Kelechi Ezeanni who was arrested by policemen attached to Ajiwe Police Station, Ajah Lagos State police command for allegedly raping an eleven-year-old girl has escaped from custody.

The suspect, Kelechi Ezeanni, escaped from custody after he was arrested by the police on Friday 20th March 2020.

It was gathered that Kelechi Ezeanni, raped the victim at Owolabi Close, Therannex Estate, Aaingotedo Ajah.

Details later…

