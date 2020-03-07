Kindly Share This Story:

The much-awaited PWC Chess4Change mentorship programme for secondary school students have finally commenced in Lagos.

The programme, according to the organisers, is aimed to tutor and nurture secondary school students about chess and also to enlightening the students on the skill set that would help them thrive in their academics and in the future.

The mentorship which is the first of several others kicked off with a tour of the PwC office complex as student-beneficiaries of the program were ushered through the facility by PwC officials who described the layout and inner workings of the organisation.

This was keeping in line with the objectives of the mentorship sessions to inspire and motivate students by creating a close contact point between the students and the PwC brand. The event also featured its trademark mentorship sessions which were delivered by an esteemed range of facilitators including Number 4 ranked Chess player Oluwafemi Balogun as well as PwC Representatives.

Facilitators at the event also discussed topics such as; Digital Skills: Requisite skills to thrive in a digital world, Financial literacy: The hacks of saving culture ans Self Esteem: How to build your self-confidence.

Dignitaries in attendance were: Mrs Delia Asuzu – Senior Manager, Marketing and Communications, PwC, Mrs Lynda Ori – Senior Associate, Marketing & Communications, Mr Ifeanyi Nnaji – Senior Associate, Technology Advisory, PwC, Ms Chinasa Ken-ugwuh- Manager, PwC, Dr Bola Adigun- Associate Director, PwC, Mr Oluwafemi Balogun- International Chess Master & 4th Highest FIDE rated Nigerian Player, Chess Facilitators, District Officers, Principals.

Vanguard News

