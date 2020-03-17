Breaking News
Procter and Gamble wins 2020 PEBEC awards

News
Leading Consumer Goods Company in Nigeria, Procter & Gamble, has recently won an award for Sustained Implementation Support in the Special Recognition Award for the Private Sector category of the 2020 PEBEC Awards, in Abuja.

The 2020 Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) Awards, aims at driving reforms to make Nigeria a progressively easier place to do business.

PEBEC was established in 2016 to oversee Nigeria’s business climate reform agenda. PEBEC’s model aligns with global best practice and includes a strong performance tracking element that is measured by the World Bank Doing Business Index (DBI), which is reported annually.

