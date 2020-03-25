Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus, the Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.

Prince Charles, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, has been heir to the British throne for more than six decades.

The 71-year-old, according to a statement issued by the Clarence House, is displaying mild symptoms of COVID-19 “but otherwise remains in good health.”

The World Health Organisation statistics revealed that there are 6,654 confirmed coronavirus cases and 335 recorded deaths in the United Kingdom as of Wednesday. (AFP)

